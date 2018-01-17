 Bitcoin’s value crashes and it’s taking other currencies with it | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin’s value crashes and it’s taking other currencies with it

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Bitcoin, Business, Technology | 0 comments

A number of sad investors on social media are praying that bitcoin’s classic post-crash rise repeats itself after the cryptocurrency’s value fell to less than $10,000 for the first time since early December 2017.

The post Bitcoin’s value crashes and it’s taking other currencies with it appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.