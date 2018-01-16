Black Tuesday as 9 Children Die In Fire Outbreak In Baccha Village, Plateau(Photos)

Residents of Mambilla,Plateau witness tragedy as 9 children died in fire outbreak in Baccha village,a suburb of Njuge community in Titong ward, along Mayo -Ndaga road. The cause of the infernon is yet to be ascertained as at time of filling this report. Their funeral prayer & interment took place today in Gembu,the Head quarter.See […]

The post Black Tuesday as 9 Children Die In Fire Outbreak In Baccha Village, Plateau(Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

