Blind Thai woman is jailed for 18 months for sharing a ‘royal insult’ on Facebook – Daily Mail

Blind Thai woman is jailed for 18 months for sharing a 'royal insult' on Facebook
A blind woman was jailed for 18 months by a Thai court on Thursday for sharing a Facebook post deemed defamatory to the royal family, her lawyer said, the latest victim of a tough law that shields the monarchy from criticism. Nuhurhayati Masoe, 23, who …
Thai woman jailed up to 18 months over royal insult
