 Blind Thai woman is jailed for 18 months for sharing a ‘royal insult’ on Facebook – Daily Mail | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Blind Thai woman is jailed for 18 months for sharing a ‘royal insult’ on Facebook – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Blind Thai woman is jailed for 18 months for sharing a 'royal insult' on Facebook
Daily Mail
A blind woman was jailed for 18 months by a Thai court on Thursday for sharing a Facebook post deemed defamatory to the royal family, her lawyer said, the latest victim of a tough law that shields the monarchy from criticism. Nuhurhayati Masoe, 23, who
Thai woman jailed up to 18 months over royal insultIrish Times
Blind woman jailed 1½ years for insulting royal family on FacebookThe News

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.