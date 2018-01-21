 BN Beauty: Beverly Osu is so Gorge! We Can’t Get Enough | Nigeria Today
BN Beauty: Beverly Osu is so Gorge! We Can’t Get Enough

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Big Brother alum and Nollywood actress Beverly Osu is so gorgeous. The actress shared on her Instagram photos of herself taken by photographers Abusalamiphotography and Metro, with her make up done by Lacici, bel_emakeovers, and Flawlessfacebyjane See the photos below: Photo Credit: beverly_osu

The post BN Beauty: Beverly Osu is so Gorge! We Can’t Get Enough appeared first on BellaNaija.

