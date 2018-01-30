#BNxBBNaija3 – Day 1: New HoH Emerges, Pairing Up, Welcome to the Diary Room & More Exciting Highlights

Did you watch day 1 of the Big Brother Naija reality show? If you missed it, we’ve got the highlights for you! .. Whose game is stronger? With the new season of Double Wahala upon us, whose game is stronger? With Head of House Tobi flexing his wares and Angel playing his guitar while all the women dance around him. Meanwhile, Bitto snuck into Princess‘ […]

