#BNxBBNaija3: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in Mai Atafo & Ugo Monye for the #BBNaija Season 3 Premier Show
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of Big Brother Naija Season 3 stepped out in two of what we’d like to call his favourite brands, Mai Atafo his all-time love and Ugo Monye, his new found love. For his first look, Ebuka wore a pink embossed jacquard shawl lapel tuxedo by Mai Atafo. For his second and final […]
The post #BNxBBNaija3: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in Mai Atafo & Ugo Monye for the #BBNaija Season 3 Premier Show appeared first on BellaNaija.
