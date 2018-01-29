BNxBBNaija3: Which of the #BBNaija3 Guys is your Man Crush Monday?

Ladies, get in here to choose your MCM! We saw 10 guys make it into the #BBNaija 3 house Sunday night. From pilot/model Miracle, to funny Dayo, entrepreneur Leo, and Bitto who says he’s not married, despite the wedding band on his ring finger. A lot of these men got oohs and aahs as they made their way into […]

