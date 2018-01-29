 BNxBBNaija3: Which of the #BBNaija3 Guys is your Man Crush Monday? | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BNxBBNaija3: Which of the #BBNaija3 Guys is your Man Crush Monday?

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in BBNaija | 0 comments

Ladies, get in here to choose your MCM! We saw 10 guys make it into the #BBNaija 3 house Sunday night. From pilot/model Miracle, to funny Dayo, entrepreneur Leo, and Bitto who says he’s not married, despite the wedding band on his ring finger. A lot of these men got oohs and aahs as they made their way into […]

The post BNxBBNaija3: Which of the #BBNaija3 Guys is your Man Crush Monday? appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.