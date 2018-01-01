Board Appointment: APDA Urges Presidency To Be More Diligent

TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja The Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) has called on the Presidency to be more diligent and thorough in the process of appointing officials to political offices. The party also urged the presidency to avoid the embarrassment being witnessed recently over the appointment of seven dead people into the board of federal parastatals […]

The post Board Appointment: APDA Urges Presidency To Be More Diligent appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

