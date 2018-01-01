 Board Appointment: APDA Urges Presidency To Be More Diligent | Nigeria Today
Board Appointment: APDA Urges Presidency To Be More Diligent

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

 TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja The Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) has called on the Presidency to be more diligent and thorough in the process of appointing officials to political offices. The party also urged the presidency to avoid the embarrassment being witnessed recently over the appointment of seven dead people into the board of federal parastatals […]

