Board Appointments: APC, Former Guber Aspirant Commend PMB Over Nguroje

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Vanguard, north east zone chapter has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, honourable Babangida Nguroje as chairman of the governing board of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) as well as all other appointees from the north east zone urging them to […]

The post Board Appointments: APC, Former Guber Aspirant Commend PMB Over Nguroje appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

