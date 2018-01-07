Board appointments: APC not involved – Oyegun
Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), has exonerated the party from the appointment of dead persons as chairmen and members of boards of government parastatals and agencies. Odigie-Oyegun told newsmen on Saturday in Abuja that the party’s leadership was not involved in the final compilation of the list. The Senior Special […]
The post Board appointments: APC not involved – Oyegun appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!