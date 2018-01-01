Board Appointments: Group Queries APC For Excluding Aspirant

As the controversy over the appointment of some dead persons into the recent federal government board appointments continues, a social political group, AMAC/Bwari Progressives Group (ABPG) has queried the All Progressives Congress (APC) in AMAC, for excluding Hon. Hassan Musa Muhammed, from the appointments. In a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Comrade Dan Dutse, which was made available […]

The post Board Appointments: Group Queries APC For Excluding Aspirant appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

