Board develops database to determine cost in construction projects

Registrar, Quantity Surveyor Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN), has developed a dynamic database, which would enable the Federal and state Governments to determine the cost of construction projects to curb corruption. Mr Godson Moneke, the Registrar, QSRBN, disclosed this in an interview with News men on Friday in Abuja. He said that the database would […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

