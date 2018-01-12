Bobrisky Declares Love For Music Legend Tuface Idibia

Nigerian male cross dresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has declared love for Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia. Bobrisky took to his Snapchat to share new pictures and wrote; “Tuface my new crush, sis Annie should not kill me. I only ask her to shift for me” See more details below;

The post Bobrisky Declares Love For Music Legend Tuface Idibia appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

