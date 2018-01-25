BoI, Finance Ministry Move To Recover N17bn NERFUND Loan

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has signed an agreement with the federal ministry of finance to recover the N17.5billion outstanding loans being owed by customers of the Nigeria Economic Reconstruction Fund (NERFUND). The Memorandum of Understanding was signed yesterday in Abuja between the ministry of finance led by its permanent secretary, Mahmoud Dutse and the […]

The post BoI, Finance Ministry Move To Recover N17bn NERFUND Loan appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

