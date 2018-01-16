Boko Haram: Army to redeploy troops in battlefield, says Buratai – Vanguard
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Boko Haram: Army to redeploy troops in battlefield, says Buratai
Vanguard
ABUJA-TO achieve operational efficiency and boost the morale of troops, the Nigerian Army authorities will soon not only redeploy but reorganize troops in the battlefield, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, has said. Chief of Army Staff …
