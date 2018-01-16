 Boko Haram: Army to redeploy troops in battlefield, says Buratai – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Army to redeploy troops in battlefield, says Buratai – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Boko Haram: Army to redeploy troops in battlefield, says Buratai
Vanguard
ABUJA-TO achieve operational efficiency and boost the morale of troops, the Nigerian Army authorities will soon not only redeploy but reorganize troops in the battlefield, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, has said. Chief of Army Staff
Reps summon Buratai over alleged forceful land acquisitionThe Nation Newspaper
Buratai: What a Time To Be Proud Of NigeriaTheNewsGuru

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.