Boko Haram: Buratai Calls for Prayers for Nigerian Soldiers

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has called for prayers and support for soldiers engaged in the counter insurgency war and other security operations within and outside the country.

Buratai, said rather than criticizing the military, Nigerians should start praying for their soldiers, who are poised more than ever, to wipe out the insurgents and other criminals in the country.

The COAS, who made the call at the 2017 Nigerian Army Social Activities (NASA), organised by the Guards Brigade, in Abuja, said but for the sacrifice of members of the armed forces, the country would have been in chaos.

Represented by Major-General Rasheed Yusuf, the army chief, while assuring that terrorism would soon be a thing of the past in the country, noted that “the last few months have witnessed remarkable improvement and a quantum leap in the operational capacity of our troops, especially in the northeast.

““This is occasioned by improvement in the administrative and logistics spheres of the operations, which are clear manifestations of my vision to have professionally responsive Nigeria Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Boko Haram: Buratai Calls for Prayers for Nigerian Soldiers appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

