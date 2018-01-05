Boko Haram Factional Leader Wounded By Troops

The Nigerian Army on Friday said one of the Boko Haram factional leaders, Mamman Nur, was wounded in an ongoing clearance operation by troops in Lake Chad region. Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri. Nwachukwu said that Nur sustained fatal […]

The post Boko Haram Factional Leader Wounded By Troops appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

