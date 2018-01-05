Boko Haram: Family of rescued Chibok girl react

A relative of the recently rescued Chibok girls, Salomi Pogu, Mr Ayuba Aloson, has lauded the Nigerian Army’s effort over the rescue of Salomi Pogu, the 15th in the list of the abducted girls. DAILY POST reported that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on Thursday rescued Salome Pogu in company of one other girl, Jamila […]

Boko Haram: Family of rescued Chibok girl react

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

