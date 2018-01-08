‘Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated’, Says Buratai

Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Sunday declared that the Boko Haram insurgents have been defeated by troops in the northeast.

Buratai made the declaration at a special service to commemorate the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at ST Bartholomew’s Military Church, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Buratai, represented by Maj.-Gen. David Ahmadu, the Chief of Training and Operations, Army Headquarters, disclosed that the military has won the war against insurgency.

He revealed that the military had recorded successes in the intensified offensive, routed and defeated the insurgents, adding that the military was committed to the restoration of peace to the region.

Buratai decried the insurgents recruitment of the teeming unemployed youths that lack morality and are illiterates in their fight.

The chief of army staff admonished parents to ensure proper moral upbringing of their wards to protect them from being used by bad elements to foment troubles and disrupt peace in the society.

“I want to assure you without mincing words that the Boko Haram terrorists have been defeated, all we are fighting for now is the peace in the northeast.

“Character begins from home; if the children or the youth do not listen to their parents then there is problem. It is the responsibilities of parents to ensure that they disciplined their children.

“And the children too must have something to give back by being disciplined, educated, try to behave well wherever they go and without being deceived by anyone to do what is bad”.

Buratai stressed the commitments of the military to end insurgency, protect lives and property and secure the nation’s territorial integrity.

He noted that the Nigerian Army had contributed to peace building in various countries across the globe including African sub-region.

The army chief added that their sacrifices of the fallen heroes would be immortalise by ensuring unity, peace and stability in the country.

Buratai charged the soldiers not to allow themselves to be hoodwinked by self seeking individuals who promote hate speech, and to remain dedicated and professional in the discharge of their duties.

While commending President Muhamadu Buhari over his support to the military, the Chief Army Staff tasked commanders to ensure effective utilization of equipment and logistics provided to facilitate successful completion of the counter-insurgency campaign.

Also, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed that the troops had recorded significant success in various operations against the insurgents in Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad region in the past few days.

Nicholas assured that the counter-insurgency campaign would soon be concluded.

The News Aagency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the events included special prayer session for the fallen heroes, orphans and widows as well as prayer for the nation and success of Operation Lafiya Dole.

It will be recalled that a major factional leader of the insurgents’ group, Mamman Nur was wounded, many insurgents killed and thousands captured while several others fled the onslaught at their enclaves in Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad region.

Hundreds of civilians were also freed by troops from terrorists’ captivity in the ongoing clearance operation in the past one week.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post ‘Boko Haram Insurgents Have Been Defeated’, Says Buratai appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

