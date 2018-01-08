Boko Haram leader Shekau no longer a threat says Nigerian military

Leader of terrorist group Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau is no longer a threat to Nigeria’s security, so declares the Nigerian Army Public Relations Officer, Brigadier General Sani Usman.

According to General Usman who spoke to newsmen, the sect leader is in a poor state of health,and described him as a “spent horse, waiting for his Waterloo.”

“There is no doubt that the main Boko Haram terrorist group factional leader, Abubakar Shekau, is in a terrible state of health and not much a threat as he is now a spent horse, waiting for his Waterloo.” He also said he does not constitute a threat to the military’s ongoing fight against the insurgents anymore.

The army spokesman also revealed some new tactic being deployed by the Boko Haram sect to escape military air raids on their hideouts.

According to General Usman, “The Boko Haram terrorist group has always perfected survival tricks to continue their nefarious activities through enticement, deceit, concealment and outright propaganda. These were decoded through credible intelligence which became imperative for the public to be aware of it.”

He said the terrorists had deployed special roofing techniques, using coated sugar and mud in order to avoid air detection and bombardment from the Nigerian Air Force.

