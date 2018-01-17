 Boko Haram members killed as NAF blows sect’s workshop in Sambisa [VIDEO] | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram members killed as NAF blows sect’s workshop in Sambisa [VIDEO]

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) remotely piloted aircraft (RPA), yesterday destroyed a Boko Haram workshop in the Sambisa general area. Air Vice Marshal, Olatokuno Adesanya, Director of Public Relations and Information, in a statement, said a NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform had previously discovered that Boko Haram vehicles were parked in the location. […]

Boko Haram members killed as NAF blows sect’s workshop in Sambisa [VIDEO]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.