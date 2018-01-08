Boko Haram: Nigerian Army asked to sustain counter insurgency campaigns
The Coalition on Truth and Justice, CTJ, has called on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, to sustain early year successes on counter insurgency campaigns. The group, while addressing the press on the success recorded so far by the Nigerian army in the fight against the extremists in Kaduna on Sunday, said […]
Boko Haram: Nigerian Army asked to sustain counter insurgency campaigns
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!