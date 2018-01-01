Boko Haram: Nigerian troops rescue over 700 farmers, fishermen in Borno

Over 700 farmers, fishermen and members of their families, who were hitherto held by Boko Haram terrorists as farm workers have fled the various islands in Lake Chad to Monguno Borno State. A statement by Colonel Timothy Antigha, Deputy Director Public Relations 8 Division Nigerian Army on Monday said, the exodus of the former Boko […]

