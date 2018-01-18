Boko Haram: Shettima hands over recently rescued Chibok girl to FG [PHOTOS]

Recently rescued Chibok girl, Salomi Pogu, has been handed over to the federal government through the national security adviser Babagana Monguno by Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima. Shettima informed the NSA that Salome Pogu, 19, hails from Haumutayahi village Of Chibok local government area. She was found on the 4th of January 2018, and handed over […]

Boko Haram: Shettima hands over recently rescued Chibok girl to FG [PHOTOS]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

