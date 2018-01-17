 Boko Haram strikes in Adamawa | Nigeria Today
Boko Haram strikes in Adamawa

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

MANY people were feared dead and others abducted on Tuesday in a fresh attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Pallam community, Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa, local officials and residents have said. The attack came barely a week after the terrorists launched a similar attack on neighbouring Wanu, Kamale and Kafin Hausa communities of […]

