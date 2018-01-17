Boko Haram strikes in Adamawa
MANY people were feared dead and others abducted on Tuesday in a fresh attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Pallam community, Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa, local officials and residents have said. The attack came barely a week after the terrorists launched a similar attack on neighbouring Wanu, Kamale and Kafin Hausa communities of […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!