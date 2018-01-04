Boko Haram vows to attack media houses

DETERMINED to stop certain information in circulation against Jamatu Ahlis sunnah lildaawatiwal jihad group, Boko haram as it is widely known, in a new video clip, threatened to attack some media houses in Nigeria. They are Punch, Daily Sun, Vanguard, Guardian, Nation, Tribune, and National Accord. The reason for their planned attack, according to the […]

