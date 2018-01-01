 #BokoHaram: 5 soldiers killed, 30 missing in Kanamma attack – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
#BokoHaram: 5 soldiers killed, 30 missing in Kanamma attack – Daily Trust

#BokoHaram: 5 soldiers killed, 30 missing in Kanamma attack
At least five soldiers have been killed and 30 missing in an evening attack on a military base in Kanamma town, headquarters of Yunusari local government area of Yobe state. Boko Haram is suspected to have carried out the attack. A top security source
