 Bomb factory discovered in Edo community, one killed | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bomb factory discovered in Edo community, one killed

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A suspected bomb factory has been uncovered in Iddo, Okpella, in Estako East local government area of Edo State. This followed an explosion in the area. One of the suspected bomb makers was killed in the explosion while another person’s leg was also chopped off by the blast, the Nation reports. The building where the […]

Bomb factory discovered in Edo community, one killed

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.