 Bomb Factory Reportedly Discovered In Edo State, One Person Killed In Explosion | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bomb Factory Reportedly Discovered In Edo State, One Person Killed In Explosion

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A suspected bomb factory has been reportedly uncovered in Iddo, Okpella in Edo state, after one of the explosives exploded. It was gathered that one of the suspected bomb makers was killed in the explosion, while another victim’s legs was reportedly chopped off in the blast. The building where the suspected bombs were manufactured is […]

The post Bomb Factory Reportedly Discovered In Edo State, One Person Killed In Explosion appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.