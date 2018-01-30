Bookstores in Nigeria? Adichie anger lights up social media – Daily Mail
Bookstores in Nigeria? Adichie anger lights up social media
"Are there bookshops in Nigeria?" The question posed by a French journalist last week incensed acclaimed Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. At an event held in a ritzy Paris government building under crystal chandeliers, Adichie launched a …
Watch Chimamanda's Clapblack to 'Does Nigeria Have Bookstores?'
Reporter to Adichie — 'Are there bookshops in Nigeria?'
