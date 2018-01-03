Born A Man, Now A Beautiful Woman With Female Parts – Meet Nigeria’s First Muslim Tran3gender Alfa Habeeb Lawal Now Noni Salma

Meet Nigeria’s first tran33gender Muslim, Mr Habeeb Lawal now bearing Noni Salma in the US. The theatre Arts graduate of the University of Lagos adopted his new lifestyle after he gained admission into New York Academy in NY. Habeeb Lawal who is now living as a woman in the US has been disowned by his […]

The post Born A Man, Now A Beautiful Woman With Female Parts – Meet Nigeria’s First Muslim Tran3gender Alfa Habeeb Lawal Now Noni Salma appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

