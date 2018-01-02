Borno Govt. reviews curfew in Maiduguri

The Borno Government has reviewed the curfew in Maiduguri metropolis from 8:00PM to 6:00AM as against the existing 10:00PM to 6:00AM.

Dr Mohammed Bulama, the Commissioner, Home Affairs, Information and Culture, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Maiduguri.

Bulama said that the curfew was temporary and would be between Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, to enhance security in the metropolis.

He disclosed that the curfew was imposed based on advice by the Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“The Borno State Government on the advice of the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, wishes to inform the general public that the existing curfew regime in the state has been temporarily rescheduled.

“The curfew as from Tuesday, January 2 to Friday, January 6, 2018, will commence from 8 pm in the night till 6 am in the morning.

“This review is done in the over riding interest of public safety and to ensure that the emerging peace in the state is further consolidated.

“While deeply regretting any inconvenience this adjustment of curfew timing may cause, the Borno State Government craves the understanding and full cooperation of the general public”. (NAN)

The post Borno Govt. reviews curfew in Maiduguri appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

