Borno Lifts 3 Weeks Curfew On Maiduguri, Jere.

The Borno State Government has lifted the three Weeks Curfew earlier imposed on residents of Maiduguri Metropolis and Jere Local Government Area of the state. The curfew is now reviewed from 6am to 10:30 pm beginning from Saturday 20th January, 2018. LEADERSHIP WEEKEND recalls that on the strong advice of the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya […]

The post Borno Lifts 3 Weeks Curfew On Maiduguri, Jere. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

