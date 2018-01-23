Borno PDP secretariat not demolished -Youth leader

Ismail Omipidan

Contrary to some media reports, the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno State, according to Umar Sanda, is still intact.

Sanda who is also the youth leader in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), said the PDP secretariat in the state was neither demolished nor tampered with by the state government.

Daily Sun learnt that the demolished property, which a faction of the PDP is allegedly laying claims to, was actually owned by the defunct All Peoples Party (APP), which was later converted into a smoking den by some miscreants within the metropolis.

But, as part of efforts to rebuild the state and increase school enrolment in the metropolis, the state government decided to buy off the place, originally known as Premier Cinema, with a view to converting it into a school.

Apart from the building, it was further gathered that the state government had also acquired several other abandoned properties within the metropolis with similar history.

However, Sanda noted that the false claim that the secretariat had been demolished was not only “misleading” but also capable of destabilising the peace in Maiduguri.

“I have been receiving calls from some of our PDP members in local government areas within Borno State, and some members outside the state, asking me whether it was true that the PDP state secretariat in Maiduguri has been demolished.

“As early as 7:00am, I rushed to our state secretariat located in Wulari, off Sir Kashim Ibrahim Way, around the old UTC, which everyone knows to be our state headquarters in Maiduguri, within the last 15 years, and I saw it intact…”

