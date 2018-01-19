Borno residents ‘breathe’ again as curfew ends

Residents of Maiduguri the Borno state capital can now at least for now heave a sigh of relief after the 6am to 8pm imposed curfew over the city came to an end yesterday.

Announcing the decision of the state government to relapse the curfew, the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Dr. Mohammed Bulama said the state government had after due consultation with the commander of the ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ Major Nicholas Rochas, decided to relapse the existing curfew.

“Government once again deeply regrets the understandably difficult situation the development inevitably created as well as the great inconvenience the general public had suffered during the three weeks 6am to 8pm curfew, adding that the decision was taken to safeguard collective security and well-being of the citizenry.

“Government therefore urges all indigenes and residents of Borno State to cooperate with all security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram and be vigilante by reporting any suspicious movement in their community to security operatives tame the menace of insurgents and other criminal activities in the state, “he said.

He said given the level of successes recorded so far by the military in its operations in the state, the state will in no distant time enjoy a curfew free.

