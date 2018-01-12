Borno State Government Extends Curfew In Maiduguri By Another 7-Days

The Borno Government has announced the extension of the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in Maiduguri fby another seven days. A statement by Dr Muhammad Bulama, the Commissioner for Information, on Friday in Maiduguri said the curfew was extended to Jan. 20. “In other words, the prevailing curfew regime is to now to last […]

