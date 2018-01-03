 Bosco George replaced by Kashyap at ACB – Times of India | Nigeria Today
Bosco George replaced by Kashyap at ACB – Times of India

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

Times of India
Panaji: Priyanka Kashyap has been posted as the new anti-corruption branch SP, while Bosco George, who was holding the post has been told to report to the police headquarters in Panaji until further orders. Under George, ACB had been active and several
