Botswana Man Divorces His Wife For A S2x Doll Of $2,600, Claims She Is No Match To S2x Doll

Posted on Jan 29, 2018

A 39 year old man in Botswana has divorced his legally wedded wife after he tasted a cex doll he recently bought from USA. Paellas Mohule claims that real women were just after his money and usually had diseases. Mr Mohule who is a successful car dealer in Gaborone, Botswana, bought a doll worth $2,600.00 […]

