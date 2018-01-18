Boxing; Ekundayo Set To Return To The Ring March 3‎ After injury Setback

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian boxer, Larry Ekundayo, is expected to make a return to the ring for the first time after recovering from a hand surgery at the MTK Global’s ‘High Stakes’ fight card in Brentwood Centre in Essex on Saturday, March 3, 2018 Completesportsnigeria.com (CSN) reports.

Ekundayo, lost his last bout to Gary Corcoran in July 2017 via a split-decision, and he insists he will be better than ever when he makes his ring return.

Ekundayo, a former African welterweight champion and Prizefighter winner, has 12 wins, with three coming via knockout and a defeat. He was listed alongside other boxers; Gary Sweeney, Dan Azeez,Tey Essex and Lynn-Jones to feature on the night.

The 35 year old boxer informed Completesportsnigeria.com (CSN) that he is yet to be informed about his opponent on the day, but he remains upbeat about the bout.

“I’ve never had a doubt that I’m at world level – I’m a world-class fighter,” Ekundayo told CSN.

“I’m just proper excited about getting back in the ring. I haven’t had any word on an opponent yet, but I’m grateful to have MTK behind me and to get me back out on March 3.

“I had surgery, I’ve started to use my hand again in sparring and I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring.

“I had a bone growing out of place and it was affecting nerves in my knuckles. It was causing me really bad pain before my last fight, but I had to just get on with it. The bone has been shaved back, so I’m recovering well and I can use my hands properly now.”

Tickets for the March 3 bout range from £40, with £60 table tickets (including service) available, while ringside table seating (including service) are priced at £70.

