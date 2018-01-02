Boy, 7, Shoots Self Dead While Playing With Gun

A seven-year-old boy has accidentally shot himself dead while playing with a pistol. According to police authorities in Concord, in the US state of Alabama, the boy was playing with the weapon in a bedroom when it discharged and struck him. Birmingham News reported that the boy was immediately rushed to hospital but was pronounced…

The post Boy, 7, Shoots Self Dead While Playing With Gun appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

