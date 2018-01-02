 Boy, 7, Shoots Self Dead While Playing With Gun | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boy, 7, Shoots Self Dead While Playing With Gun

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A seven-year-old boy has accidentally shot himself dead while playing with a pistol. According to police authorities in Concord, in the US state of Alabama, the boy was playing with the weapon in a bedroom when it discharged and struck him. Birmingham News reported that the boy was immediately rushed to hospital but was pronounced…

The post Boy, 7, Shoots Self Dead While Playing With Gun appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.