Boy risks missing spot at Alliance over lack of fees – The Standard

Boy risks missing spot at Alliance over lack of fees
16 year old Gideon Bett at his home at Kondamet vilage in Transmara East sub-county in Narok. He scored 388 marks in KCPE and admitted to Alliance High School but his parents could not afford fees [Robert Kiplagat| Standard]. A bright needy student

