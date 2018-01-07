Brad Pitt Bid $120,000 To Watch An Episode Of Game Of Thrones With Emilia Clarke

During a silent auction at Sean Penn’s annual gala for Haiti in Los Angeles on Saturday, Brad Pitt offered to pay $120,000 to watch an episode of “Game of Thrones” with star of the show, Emilia Clarke.

During the charity gala, the auctioneer announced the opportunity to watch an episode with the Khaleesi, who was in attendance. The auction to watch the episode with Clarke started at $20,000, but the race quickly escalated.

Brad had initially bid $80,000 before upping his offer to $90,000. When another ‘Game of Thrones’ star, Kit Harington – who had been seated at a separate table to Emilia offered to sit in on the episode viewing, the 54-year-old actor raised his bid to $120,000. In the end, he was outbid by another attendee who ended the auction at $160,000.

The charity event to benefit the J/P HRO & Disaster Relief Organizations was hosted by Penn, CAA’s Bryan Lourd and Sean and Alexandra Parker. Other A-List celebrities in attendance were Lena Dunham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Segel, Connie Britton, Patricia Arquette, Mark Burnett and Leonardo DiCaprio, who was honored for his work combating climate change.

