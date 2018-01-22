 Brain Aciddently Left In Another’s Corpse | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Brain Aciddently Left In Another’s Corpse

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

In a morgue in the United Kingdom, somebody’s brain was mistakenly left inside the abdominal cavity of another deceased after a coroner’s error. Similar post-mortem examinations have occurred in England, Wales and Northern Ireland seeing over 278 such faults in the last three years. In one case the brains of two deceased were switched and […]

The post Brain Aciddently Left In Another’s Corpse appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.