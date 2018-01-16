Brazil Football Legend, Ronaldinho Retires From Professional Football

Football Legend Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, commonly known as Ronaldinho or Ronaldinho Gaúcho will no longer step foot in prefessional football ever again. This was confirmed by his his agent-brother Roberto de Assis Moreira who says: “It (the decision of retiring) was already set, just that it’s not confirmed but he did not play for […]

The post Brazil Football Legend, Ronaldinho Retires From Professional Football appeared first on Timeofgist.

