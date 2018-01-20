Brazil President Temer says pension changes remain on agenda – Reuters
Reuters
Brazil President Temer says pension changes remain on agenda
Reuters
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Michel Temer denied that his administration would give up on passing pension legislation that some in Congress have opposed, according to an interview published on Saturday. Brazil's President Michel Temer …
Brazil 'ungovernable' if court blocks Lula's election run, says Rousseff
Brazil's ex-president Lula starts campaign despite corruption trial
Brazil's Lula derides judicial system post-corruption ruling
