 Brazil’s Band from city of Rio de Janeiro Wins International Carnival Calabar – TVC News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Brazil’s Band from city of Rio de Janeiro Wins International Carnival Calabar – TVC News

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


TVC News

Brazil's Band from city of Rio de Janeiro Wins International Carnival Calabar
TVC News
The International Carnival Calabar was won by Brazil's Band from city of Rio de Janeiro. The long awaited Calabar. Carnival which involved 26 countries has come and gone. Despite the fact that Brazil's representation came from the city of Rio de

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.