Bread makers to revisit cassava bread initiative – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Bread makers to revisit cassava bread initiative
The Punch
The Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria has given the assurance that the cassava bread initiative will be revisited with a view to finding out why it is not working and what can be done to make it work. The President, PBAN, Tosan Jemide, gave …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!