BREAKING! 490 Of 5027 Nigerian Libyan Returnees Arrive Nigeria
Not leass than 490 out of 5,027 Nigerian returnees from Libya arrived in Port Harcourt Airport on Sunday. They arrived at about 4.55 p.m. More details later…
