BREAKING: 9 Police Officers Dismissed, 25 Others Demoted In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday morning announced the dismissal of nine policemen found culpable of various offences.

In the same vein, the Command demoted twenty five other cops for offences bordering on gross insubordination, incivility and drunkenness, among others.

A statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, and made available to The Punch Newspaper revealed that 60 rank and files also faced disciplinary action for misconduct.

The statement read: “In keeping with the promise he made to the good people of Lagos State on assumption of office that there will be no room for corrupt and indisciplined police officers under his watch, the Lagos State Police Command hereby releases to the general public the breakdown in figures, of police personnel punished for various disciplinary offences between the months of September and December 2017 as follows: “Nine officers were dismissed for offences ranging from discreditable conduct, corrupt practices, disobedience to lawful order and falsehood. “Twenty five were reduced in rank for offences ranging from gross insubordination, drunkenness, incivility to members of the public and leaving (their) beat. “A total of 60 inspectors and rank and files were awarded the punishments of major and minor entries. “The Commissioner of Police said the punishments handed down to the unruly officers would serve as a deterrent to others who may wish to toe the path of ignominy.”

In the statement, Oti further informed that officers who play by the rules have nothing to fear and would be encouraged.

