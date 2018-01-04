BREAKING: Another Chibok girl rescued in Borno
Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka today rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists earlier in 2014. A statement from Col Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Public RelationsTheatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole said, so far, preliminary investigations revealed that the young girl identified as Salomi Pagu is the same as […]
